India Abstains From Vote on UNHRC Resolution to Extend Investigation into Ukraine War by One Year

India on Tuesday abstained from voting on a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution that extended the mandate of the investigation into human rights violations by Russia during the Ukraine war.

The resolution was adopted by 28 out of the 47 council members voting in favour of the resolution. China and Eritrea voted against the resolution, while India and 16 other nations abstained.

India had also abstained last year when the Council voted for establishing the Inquiry.

So far, India has abstained from voting on all the resolutions of the UN and its bodies, including General Assembly and Human Rights Council, condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The latest resolution in the UNHRC condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law resulting from Russia’s actions and called for swift and verifiable withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

While abstaining, India said that all the counties should subscribe to international law and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations should be upheld without any direct criticism of Russia.

“The global order that we all subscribe to, is based on International Law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. These principles must be upheld without any exception,” Pawankumar Badhe, Counsellor in India’s permanent mission to the UN in Geneva, said, according to The Times of India.

India also expressed grave concerns over reports of attacks on civilians and calling for protection of human rights of people in Ukraine.

“The conflict has resulted in loss of lives and countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children and elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries. We reiterate our grave concerns about the reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Badhe added.

While emphasising that escalation of hostilities was in no one’s interest, India reiterated its call for urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

Badhe added that India was providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to the neighbours in the Global South under economic distress.

Russia was expelled from the Geneva-based UNHRC by a majority of the UN General Assembly in April 2022.

