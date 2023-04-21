CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sudan Evac PlanUkraine NATOSpaceXBiden Re-electionSuella Braverman
Home » World » India, Armenia, Iran Form First-ever Trilateral Group, Hold Talks to Deepen Ties and Cooperation
1-MIN READ

India, Armenia, Iran Form First-ever Trilateral Group, Hold Talks to Deepen Ties and Cooperation

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 10:46 IST

Yerevan, Armenia

The three sides discussed trilateral cooperation in various fields. (Credits: Twitter)

The three sides discussed trilateral cooperation in various fields. (Credits: Twitter)

During the meeting, the three countries had a wide range of discussions, particularly on economic issues and regional communication

In a move to strengthen regional cooperation, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of India, Armenia and Iran held their first trilateral consultations in Yerevan on Thursday.

The delegations were led by Mnatsakan Safaryan, the deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, the assistant of the foreign minister of Iran and JP Singh, the joint secretary of the ministry of external affairs of India.

During the meeting, the three countries had a wide range of discussions, particularly on economic issues and regional communication. The three sides also discussed Trilateral cooperation in various fields.

“First trilateral political consultations btw MFAs of #Armenia, #Iran & #India were held in Yerevan. Sides discussed, particularly economic issues & regional communications outlined prospects of deepening cultural & people to people contacts & trilateral coop in various fields," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said on Twitter.

The trilateral meeting also discussed the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a freight corridor connecting India, Iran and Russia, aimed at reducing costs and time of cargo from Mumbai to Moscow. The INSTC agreement was signed by Russia, Iran and India in 2002 and has since expanded.

RELATED NEWS

Armenia and India celebrated 30 years of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2022. The two sides maintain active political ties and effective cooperation within international bodies. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

Earlier in March this year, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited India, while Defence Minister Suren Papikyan visited the country in April 2022.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Armenia in October 2021.

India-Iran relations span millennia with both countries having historic ties and sharing a common cultural heritage. The Chabahar port in Iran has been key to connectivity between the two nations.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. India
  2. Armenia
  3. iran
  4. JP Singh
first published:April 21, 2023, 10:46 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 10:46 IST