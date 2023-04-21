India, Armenia, Iran Form First-ever Trilateral Group, Hold Talks to Deepen Ties and Cooperation

In a move to strengthen regional cooperation, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of India, Armenia and Iran held their first trilateral consultations in Yerevan on Thursday.

The delegations were led by Mnatsakan Safaryan, the deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, the assistant of the foreign minister of Iran and JP Singh, the joint secretary of the ministry of external affairs of India.

During the meeting, the three countries had a wide range of discussions, particularly on economic issues and regional communication. The three sides also discussed Trilateral cooperation in various fields.

“First trilateral political consultations btw MFAs of #Armenia, #Iran & #India were held in Yerevan. Sides discussed, particularly economic issues & regional communications outlined prospects of deepening cultural & people to people contacts & trilateral coop in various fields," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said on Twitter.

The trilateral meeting also discussed the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a freight corridor connecting India, Iran and Russia, aimed at reducing costs and time of cargo from Mumbai to Moscow. The INSTC agreement was signed by Russia, Iran and India in 2002 and has since expanded.

Armenia and India celebrated 30 years of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2022. The two sides maintain active political ties and effective cooperation within international bodies. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

Earlier in March this year, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited India, while Defence Minister Suren Papikyan visited the country in April 2022.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Armenia in October 2021.

India-Iran relations span millennia with both countries having historic ties and sharing a common cultural heritage. The Chabahar port in Iran has been key to connectivity between the two nations.

