India-Australia Ties Have Entered T20 Mode, Says PM Modi after Meeting Counterpart Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held bilateral talks on Wednesday in Sydney where both leaders decided to take forward the bilateral relationship between both countries to the next level.

“Our relationship is based on mutual respect and trust. We discussed cooperation in renewable energy and identified specific areas for collaboration and investment. Today’s business roundtable will focus on exploring further investment opportunities,” PM Modi said during a joint press conference.

“This is our 6th meeting in the past year. This reflects the depth in our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“During our discussions in Hiroshima, we addressed Indo-Pacific issues. Australia extended support to India’s initiatives at the G20, for which I am grateful to PM Albanese. I also invited PM Albanese to attend the Cricket World Cup in India this year, where he can witness Diwali celebrations. I am excited to welcome the Australian PM to India once again during the G20 summit in September,” the Prime Minister further added.

Meanwhile, the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the establishment of a new consulate general in Bengaluru. “I am also pleased to announce the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru which will help connect Australian businesses to India’s booming digital and innovation ecosystem,” Albanese said.

“During the bilateral meeting today, we reiterated our shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Australia- India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year,” he further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, oversaw the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between their respective countries in Sydney.

The issue of anti-social and nefarious elements harming social harmony and antagonising Australian as well as Australian-Indian communities in the country was also discussed.

“PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their actions or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future as well,” PM Modi said.