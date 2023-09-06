India-China Ties 'Generally Stable,' Says Beijing as Xi Jinping Skips G20

China has described current bilateral relations with India as “generally stable” despite Chinese President Xi Jinping‘s decision not to attend this week’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi. On Monday, Beijing confirmed that second-ranked leader Premier Li Qiang would represent the country at the September 9-10 meeting in New Delhi.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Chinese leaders have “always supported India’s hosting of this year’s summit and are ready to work with all parties to make the G20 summit a success.” However, Beijing has so far not given any reason for Xi’s decision not to attend the mega diplomatic event.

“China-India relations have been stable on the whole and our two sides have maintained dialogue and communication at various levels. The continued improvement and growth of China-India relations serve the common interests of the two countries and two peoples. We stand ready to work with India to further improve and advance bilateral relations," she added.

Ready to Work with All Parties for Success of G20 Summit Hosted by India: China

These remarks come as ties between the two neighbours remain frosty over the Ladakh border issue that led to a deadly clash three years ago. It has turned into a long-running standoff in the mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of troops along with artillery and tanks.

The G20 summit, making up about 85 percent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population, had been anticipated as a potential platform for a meeting between Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden.

Additionally, top government sources told News18 that India’s hard talk on border issues is one of the major reasons Xi Jinping is not attending the G20 Summit. They said that the Chinese President could be trying to avoid a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the brief interaction with Xi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa last month, PM Modi had categorically asked the Chinese leader to clarify his position on the border dispute.

Sources said a visit to India for the G20 Summit without holding a bilateral meeting with the host nation would have proven to be a diplomatic disaster for Xi Jinping.