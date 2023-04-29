India Evacuates Nearly 2400 Stranded Citizens from Sudan through Operation Kaveri

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced that the government has evacuated nearly 2400 Indians from strife-torn Sudan, through its Operation Kaveri.

The most recent evacuation was carried out by INS Sumedha, which departed from Port Sudan with 300 passengers on board destined for Jeddah, making it the 13th batch of Indians to be safely evacuated.

“Nearly 2400 Indians evacuated! INS Sumedha departs from Port Sudan with 300 passengers onboard for Jeddah. 13th batch of Indians evacuated under #OperationKaveri," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A few hours prior to this, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcomed 135 Indian evacuees in Jeddah. While welcoming the 12th batch of Indian evacuees, the minister said “Our efforts will continue.”

“How’s the josh? #OperationKaveri. 135 more Indian evacuees reached Jeddah by IAF C-130J. With this 12th batch, around 2100 Indians arrived in Jeddah in total. Our efforts will continue,” he tweeted.

On Friday, a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought back home 392 people as part of the government’s mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan.

It was the third batch of Indians to be brought back home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India has set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

The total number of Indians who were brought back home now stands at 998, according to official data, news agency PTI reported.

Under Operation Kaveri, India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flights or IAF aircraft.

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah, Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them besides being in touch with the MEA’s headquarters in Delhi.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

(With PTI inputs)

