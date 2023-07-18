India, France to Develop New Generation Military Equipment: French Envoy

India and France agreed to develop new generation military equipment as part of a long-term roadmap during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said on Tuesday.

The envoy also said that there is ”real” political consensus in France on enhancing ties with India as he cited Modi’s meetings with President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher, President of French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.

”It shows that when it comes to India in France, there is real consensus. There is no difference. Everybody is so supportive and that is one of the trademarks of this partnership,”Lenain said at a media briefing.

Prime Minister Modi visited Paris on July 13 and 14 during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expand overall strategic cooperation including in defence.

”Defence cooperation has always been very important for the two countries as we feel that in order to be independent, we have to be secure. And in order to be secure, we need good equipment and technologies,” Lenain said.

The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on July 13 accorded the approval for the purchase of 26 Rafale-M (naval variant) and the three-Scorpene submarine from France.

The envoy said the two countries are working on a roadmap to produce next-generation military equipment and technologies.

”We have decided to work and co-develop the next generation of equipment. And we are working on a roadmap in the defence field,” he said without elaborating.

At the same time, Lenain said the defence cooperation between the two sides was much beyond one or two platforms as both sides are looking at expanding it significantly.

Ambassador Lenain described Modi’s visit to Paris as a reflection of ”trust and strong partnership” between the two countries.

”It was a very good and significant visit to send a strong message of trust and friendship,” he added.

On the 1650 MW nuclear power project in Jaitapur in Maharashtra, the envoy said there has been some progress on it.

Both sides are engaged in talks to resolve all issues including those relating to civil nuclear liability, cost and techno-commercial matters.

During Modi’s visit, both sides agreed to adopt a 25-year roadmap to set the course for the bilateral relationship up to 2047 to celebrate the centenary of India’s independence and the centenary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

”The roadmap for the next 25 years will mean one century of bilateral relations. The roadmap is very very ambitious,” Lenain said.

He said the two sides are committed to expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific as well.

Following talks between Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, the two sides unveiled an India-France Indo-Pacific roadmap for boosting cooperation in the region.

”Our two countries believe in a free, open, inclusive, secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific region,” the roadmap noted.

”We believe that the India-France partnership will be a crucial pillar of the inter-connected and intersecting arrangements in the Indo-Pacific region and indispensable for a peaceful and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region,” it said.