India Pledges $700,000 for Clean Water, Community Development in Pacific Island Tuvalu

India will provide funding support of USD 700,000 from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund for clean water initiatives and community development in schools of the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu.

In the only public school in Tuvalu, the proposed concrete water cistern, with a capacity of 760 m3, will store and provide clean water to students, teachers, and school staff, promoting hygiene and reducing water-borne diseases.

“Strengthening bonds with Pacific island nations, India commits USD 700,000 from the #IndiaUNFund to support clean water initiatives & community development in #Tuvalu’s schools. A testament to India’s role as a reliable development partner," Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, announced on social media platform X.

It may be recalled that at the Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation, held in May 2023 in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the “Sagar Amrut Scholarship" scheme for the Pacific Island countries. He had also announced a 12-point action plan focusing on health, wellness and community development sectors as per priorities of the Pacific island countries.

According to the Indian mission at the UN, the water cistern project in Tuvalu is in pursuance of these initiatives focused on the importance of high-impact community development projects in areas of choice by the Pacific countries.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said, “Indian philosophy has always viewed the world as one family. India remains engaged with the Pacific island countries on issues of common concern, such as climate change and sustainable development, capacity building and training, health and well-being, infrastructure and economic development. This project, like many others, is another step as India moves along with fellow developing countries towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals”.

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund, established by the Indian government June 2017, provides support to projects in developing countries that aim to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Fund adheres to the principles of South-South cooperation and places a priority on national ownership and leadership, equality, sustainability, development of local capacity and mutual benefit. A total of USD 150 million over the next decade has been committed by Government of India for the Fund. Till date, 75 development projects across 56 countries have been supported through the Fund.