India Ranks at 80, Pakistan at 100: Here's The World's Most & Least Powerful Passports | In GFX

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 23:34 IST
There are 58 countries, that Indian passport holders can access without a visa.
India's passport ranks at 80 across the world while the most powerful one belongs to Singapore.
Here’s a list of world’s most and least powerful passport according to The Henley Passport Index, Q3 2023 Global Ranking. The most powerful passport in the world is Singapore. India’s neighbor Pakistan ranks at 100. India’s passport ranks at 80 across the world. News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More