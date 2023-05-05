Sudan Conflict: India Rescues 3,800 People Under Operation Kaveri

India has rescued nearly 3,800 people from Sudan under Operation Kaveri, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said another IAF aircraft with a batch of 47 departed from Jeddah for Delhi.

“IAF C-130J aircraft with 47 evacuees from Sudan is on its way to Delhi from Jeddah. Nearly 3,800 persons have now been rescued from Sudan under #OperationKaveri," Bagchi said.

IAF C-130J aircraft with 47 evacuees from Sudan is on its way to Delhi from JeddahNearly 3800 persons have now been rescued from Sudan under #OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/JbxHRJGeqF — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 4, 2023

India is evacuating its citizens under Operation Kaveri since the conflict began last month in the northeast African country.

The Indian government launched the operation after the conflict in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan started on April 15. It quickly stationed Indian Naval Ships and Air Force aircraft to evacuate Indians stranded in Sudan.

During the 10 days of Operation Kaveri, hundreds of Indians have been evacuated in several batches, with the Embassy mobilizing and facilitating the movement of buses from various parts of Sudan to reach Port Sudan.

Earlier this week, India also temporarily relocated its embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan.

With 860,000 people projected to flee the fighting in Sudan for neighbouring countries, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, on Thursday appealed for USD 445 million to assist the displaced through October.

The fighting has already displaced over 330,000 people inside Sudan and forced over 100,000 to leave, according to UN estimates.

