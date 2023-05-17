India Slams US Report on Religious Freedom as 'Motivated and Biased'

India on Tuesday Slamming the US State Department report on religious freedom, dismissing it as “motivated and biased" commentary that criticised the country for alleged attacks on minorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made these remarks in response to media queries regarding the release of the US State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom.

“We are aware of the release of the U.S. State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“Regrettably, such reports continue to be based on misinformation and flawed understanding," he added.

The MEA spokesperson said that “motivated and biased commentary" by some U.S. officials only serves to undermine further the credibility of these reports.

“We value our partnership with the U.S. and will continue to have frank exchanges on issues of concern to us,” he added.

The US State Department report that documents the status of religious freedom in countries across the world was released on Monday.

It was released by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The report provides a comprehensive view of the state of religious freedom in nearly 200 countries and territories around the world, Blinken said.

A senior US official said far too many governments, including Russia, India, China and Saudi Arabia, continue to freely target faith community members.

“Far too many governments continue to freely target faith community members within their borders,” Rashad Hussain, Ambassador at Large, Office of International Religious Freedom, told reporters at a news conference in Washington.

(With PTI inputs)