India Stands as Reliable Partner for Pacific Island Nations, Says PM Modi at FIPIC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is proud to be a development partner of the Indo-Pacific island nations while addressing the third edition of the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

He said the Pacific Island nations can count on India as a reliable partner and New Delhi remains ready to share its experiences and capabilities with the Pacific island nations.

“India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said he considers the Pacific Islands as large ocean countries and not as small island-states while addressing the leaders and delegations of the island countries at the summit.

“For me, you are large ocean countries and not small island states,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The impact of the Covid pandemic was most on the countries of the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, now new problems are arising. I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty,” he further added.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape also thanked Prime Minister Modi for taking steps as G20 chair to present the issues faced by the Global South in front of global leaders in the upcoming summit.

“We all come from a shared history. A history of being colonised. History that holds the nations of the Global South together. I thank you (PM Modi) for assuring me in the bilateral meeting that as you host G20 this year you will advocate on issues that relate to the Global South,” Marape was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Fourteen Pacific Island nations are participating in the third edition of the FIPIC Summit.

The Prime Minister started his day with a meeting with Papua New Guinea governor general Sir Bob Dadae where both of them discussed measures to strengthen the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Port Moresby.

PM Modi’s historic tour to Papua New Guinea marks his first visit to the country and the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Pacific Island.

It should be noted that Papua New Guinea does not hold a ceremonial welcome for leaders arriving after sunset.

However, in a remarkable exception, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome, which showcases the significance of his visit.