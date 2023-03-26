India Summons Canada High Commissioner Over Protests by Khalistan Supporters, Extremists

India on Saturday summoned the High Commissioner of Canada to convey concerns regarding the recent actions of Khalistani supporters and extremists in the country.

“The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The government sought an explanation from Canada on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of the diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada, sources told News18.

“The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts," the statement added.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters held demonstrations with Khalistani flags in front of the Indian consulate in Vancouver, Canada.

The MEA further said that it expects the Canadian government to take all the steps required to ensure the safety of the Indian diplomats and the security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.

Earlier on Friday, Canada’s foreign ministry said the Canadian government was aware of protests by Khalistani supporters at various locations across the country and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Indian diplomatic missions.

Marilyne Guevremont, spokesperson of Canada’s foreign ministry said that Canadian authorities are in contact with Indian diplomatic officials regarding the protests.

Khalistan supporters held protests in Ottawa in Canada on Thursday, according to reports.

An event to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia province was also cancelled after violent protests by Khalistan supporters.

Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest, was also assaulted by protesters.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

