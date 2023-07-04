India Summons Canada Envoy Over Khalistan Threat Posters Against Indian Diplomats

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists’ threats against Indian diplomats in Canada through propaganda material.

In the last few days, banners circulating on social media have been threatening to target Indian foreign officers in Canada and Australia. It appears that the Khalistani groups aim to revive the movement, following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Khalistani groups have also released a poster targeting Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu after the reported vandalism and arson by them at the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday.

In the new poster, Sandhu and TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, have been accused of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Indian government is in touch with the higher authorities in the US, who will take “strong action” in the matter.

NIA INITIATES PROBE: SOURCES

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into the attacks on Indian missions in Canada and the US, which are suspected to have connections to Khalistani terrorists.

A team from the investigative agency is set to depart from India in the near future to gather evidence and statements pertaining to the case. Sources within the NIA indicate that investigators may be heading to the US within the coming week. However, the agency has not issued an official statement regarding the case as of now.