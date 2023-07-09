CHANGE LANGUAGE
India to Hold Trade Deal Talks with UK, European Nations on July 10-11
India to Hold Trade Deal Talks with UK, European Nations on July 10-11

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

Reuters

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 19:53 IST

Delhi, India

The talks would offer an opportunity to discuss free trade agreement while focussing on trade barriers and promoting investments. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The talks would offer an opportunity to discuss free trade agreement while focussing on trade barriers and promoting investments. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has said that trade minister Piyush Goyal will be meeting with his UK counterpart, Kemi Badenoch

India’s trade minister will hold talks in the UK on a free trade deal with Britain and meet ministers from the European Free Trade Association from July 10 to 11, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Sunday.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal will meet with his UK counterpart, Kemi Badenoch, as well as representatives from British industry, the ministry said in a statement.

The talks offer an opportunity to discuss the main priorities of a free trade agreement “with a focus on addressing trade barriers, promoting investments, and fostering greater cooperation in areas such as technology, innovation, and intellectual property rights," the statement said.

Differences have emerged between India and the UK on some key tariff lines and investment protection rules, including disagreement over concessions on duties levied by India on car and liquor imports.

Goyal will also meet ministers and officials from the European Free Trade Association, which comprises Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, to assess progress toward reaching a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with them.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
first published:July 09, 2023, 19:53 IST
last updated:July 09, 2023, 19:53 IST