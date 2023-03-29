India to Host SCO National Security Advisers Meet Today; China, Pakistan to Attend Virtually

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting between National Security Advisers will be held in New Delhi at 10 am on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan are likely to attend the SCO meet virtually. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will make the opening remarks before the meeting of SCO national security advisers and top national security officials.

India, the current president of the eight-nation SCO, is holding a series of events.

Barring one event where Pakistan was denied entry over a map controversy, Islamabad has attended all other events, including the chief justices’ conference and meeting of energy ministers via video link.

Meanwhile, the SCO meet of defence ministers’ is scheduled in April in New Delhi while the foreign ministers would meet in May in Goa, according to a report in PTI.

New Delhi has already extended invitations to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the meetings.

India has also sent official invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the SCO summit, scheduled for July.

Chinese charge d’affaires Ma Jia said the decision on whether the Chinese President will attend the SCO meeting was still awaited as the date of the summit has not been finalised yet.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization established in 2001. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Founded over 20 years ago, it is a crucial regional organisation that aims to promote economic, political, and military cooperation among its members.

The organisation covers over 60% of the Eurasian landmass, 40% of the world population and 30% of the global GDP.

Read all the Latest India News here