‘India, US Have Teamed to Face Global Challenges, Quad Bent Arc of History’: Biden Welcomes PM Modi

US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning (local time) at the White House on the second-day of the Prime Minister’s state visit.

“The relationship between the US and India is one of most defining relationships in the 21st century. Decades from now people will say that Quad bent the arc of history,” Biden said in presence of PM Modi.

#WATCH | PM Modi welcome back to the White House. I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a State visit: US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/NZCrNJZwk0— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

“PM Modi, welcome back to the White House. I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a State visit,” Biden said, reflecting that both of them last met when Biden was vice-president.

“India and the US are working closely on eliminating poverty, expanding access to healthcare, addressing climate change and tackling food and energy insecurity triggered by the Russian war on Ukraine,” Biden said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the gathering after US President Biden, thanked the latter and First Lady Jill Biden for their hospitality once more.

“I express gratitude towards President Biden for the warm welcome. Thank you for your friendship, President Biden. US President Biden and I will hold bilateral talks in a short while now and discuss regional and global issues. I am sure that our talks will be positive. God Bless America!” PM Modi said.

“I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers,” the Prime Minister further added pointing out that it is an honour for 1.4 billion Indians back home.

“People of the Indian community are enhancing India’s glory in the US through their hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship,” the Prime Minister said thanking the Bidens for honour accorded to Indian-American attendees who came to greet PM Modi in the White House.

“The friendship between India and the US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world. India and the US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi will also address a joint session of the US Congress later in the day.

(with inputs from ANI)