‘India Wants Normal Bilateral Ties With Pakistan, But…’: PM Modi Ahead of G-7 Summit in Japan

Ahead of the G-7 Summit in Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to Nikkei Asia, said that “India wants normal bilateral ties with Pakistan”, adding that “it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities”.

“The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard,” he said.

PM Modi on Friday reached Hiroshima in Japan for the Summit. India has been invited as a guest country. India has been participating in the G7 Summit since 2003.

India has repeatedly raised concerns over Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism and has asserted that terror and talks cannot go together.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto had attended the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa earlier this month, but there were no bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

ON CHINA

During the interview, the Prime Minister also answered queries related to ties with China and spoke about India’s efforts to amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South. “India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” PM Modi said, on the standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh in 2020.

“Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China. The future development of India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests,” Modi said, noting that “normalizing" the ties would benefit the wider region and the world.

ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Asked whether India can play a mediator role in Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi said his country’s position on the Ukraine conflict “is clear and unwavering”. “India stands on the side of peace and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine," PM Modi said, adding that “cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict".

PM Modi said that Japan and India’s shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law have naturally brought them closer. “We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests," he said in the interview, which was conducted partly in writing and partly in person.

ON GLOBAL SOUTH

PM Modi also vowed to “amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South” nations at the summit in Hiroshima, as he strives to “foster synergy" with the broader Group of 20. India holds G20 presidency and will host the summit later this year.

He told Nikkei Asia that he was looking forward to discussing global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains. “I will emphasize India’s role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges," he said, adding that India’s experience would “resonate strongly at the meeting”.

