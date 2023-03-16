Indian-American Appointed as Assistant Secretary of US Air Force: All About Ravi Chaudhary | 10 Points

The United States Senate on Wednesday confirmed Indian-American Ravi Chaudhary as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Air Force, one of the top civilian leadership positions in the Pentagon.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 65-29 to confirm the former Air Force officer’s nomination with more than a dozen votes being cast by the opposition Republican party.

Chaudhary will be the first Indian-American to serve as an Assistant Secretary of the Air Force.

Here is all you need to know about Ravi Chaudhary:

Chaudhary previously served as a Senior Executive at the US Department of Transportation where he was Director of Advanced Programs and Innovation, Office of Commercial Space at the Federal Aviation Administration. He holds a Doctorate specialising in executive leadership and Innovation from the Georgetown University DLS Program, an MS in Industrial Engineering from St Mary’s University, an MA in Operational Arts and Military Science from Air University and a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from the US Air Force Academy. Chaudhary is a former Air Force officer and pilot, serving on active duty from 1993 to 2015, according to the White House website. He completed a variety of operational, engineering, and senior staff assignments. In his previous role, he was responsible for the execution of advanced development and research programs in support of the FAA’s commercial space transportation mission. While at the transportation department, he also served as the executive director of the regions and centre operations, where he looked over the integration and support of aviation operations in nine regions. As a C-17 pilot, he conducted global flight operations, including numerous combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as ground deployment as the director of the personnel recovery centre at multi-national corps in Iraq. As a flight test engineer, he was responsible for flight certification of military avionics and hardware for the force’s modernisation programs supporting flight safety. Earlier in his career, he supported space launch operations for the global positioning system (GPS) and led third-stage and flight safety activities to ensure the full operational capability of the first GPS constellation. He also served as a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the Obama Administration. In this role, he advised the president on executive branch efforts to improve veterans’ support for the AAPI community. He is a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute and holds Department of Defense acquisition certifications in program management, test and evaluation, and systems engineering. He hails from Virginia, where he lives with his wife of 25 years, Uma, and their two children.

