Vivek Ramaswamy: Indian American Political Outsider Gains Ground in GOP Primary, Tied at 2nd Spot with DeSantis

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian American political outsider making waves in US politics, has tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place in the GOP primary contest with 10 percent support apiece, according to a new national poll out Saturday. However, both candidates trail significantly behind former US President Donald Trump, who maintains a 46 percent margin.

According to the Emerson College poll, Republicans’ support for Trump remains steady at 56 percent, barely shifting from the 59 percent mark recorded in June, despite facing three different indictments during the same period.

Republican Primary Debate

This latest poll comes ahead of the first GOP primary debate slated for Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Citing a leaked campaign strategy document, US media reports said there are indications that DeSantis plans to “take a sledgehammer" to challenge the ascent of the party’s rising star.

The poll results show a substantial 11 percent decline in support for DeSantis, who had garnered 21 percent support among Republicans in the same survey conducted two months earlier. This decline aligns with outcomes from other recent polls. Notably, Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old businessman, has experienced a notable surge of 8 percent in support since June, as indicated by the Emerson poll.

Spencer Kimball, the poll’s executive director, said that Ramaswamy’s appeal has grown particularly among Republican voters holding postgraduate degrees. This is a segment that had previously been associated with DeSantis’s support base. Additionally, Ramaswamy has made inroads among GOP voters under the age of 35.

What’s the Buzz Around Ramaswamy

At the young age of 38, Vivek Ramaswamy stands out as the youngest major Republican presidential contender. Hailing from Ohio with immigrant roots from India, he holds a biology degree from Harvard University and a Yale Law School diploma.

He has attempted to leverage that youth and status as an outsider to attract younger voters. Confidently eschewing teleprompters, Ramaswamy’s blend of detailed policies and polished delivery resonates with voters.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur has even gained an influential supporter - none other than the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO this week labeled the Indian American hopeful as a “very promising candidate."

Saying No to Vice Presidency

The Indian American candidate is making waves by delivering fiery speeches and participating in regular TV interviews that are circulating on all social media platforms. In a Fox News interview on Saturday, Ramaswamy said he would turn down an offer of the vice presidency if he doesn’t win the GOP presidential nomination for 2024.

“I’m not interested in a different position in the government,” he was quoted as saying in The Hill newspaper. “Frankly, I’d drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming a number 2 or a number 3 in the federal government.”

“Donald Trump and I share something in common, and that is that neither of us would do well in a number 2 position,” he added.