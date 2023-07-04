'Strongly Condemn': US Reacts After Khalistan Supporters Set AFire Indian Consulate in San Francisco | On Cam

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was subjected to arson during the early hours of Sunday morning, specifically between 1:30 and 2:30 am. This is the second attack on the consulate by Khalistan supporters in a span of five months. The first attack was in March.

The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department. No major damages or staffers were harmed. Local, state and federal authorities were notified. The US Department of State has strongly condemned the act of violence.

“The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense," Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department tweeted.

The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense.— Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) July 3, 2023

Khalistani Groups have released a video linking the attack with the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the way video was shot setting up a camera outside consulate establishes that separatist groups want to send out a message.

Since the killing of Hardeep Singh Jijjar, Khalistan Groups have been atgtempting to link the killing as a work of Indian intelligence. In fact, there have been several protests in Canada and US against India.

Khalistan supporters had in March allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Following the incident, India had lodged a strong protest with US Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi. Videos had emerged on social media of Khalistani supporters, breaking the doors and barging into the office while loud Punjabi music played in the background.

In this video you can see how Khalistani elements attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed Khalistani flags from consulate property. #india #indiansinusa #bharat pic.twitter.com/LT1fz8GoPA— PunFact (@pun_fact) March 20, 2023

The supporters also painted graffiti with the words #FREEAmritpal on the wall of the building.

The videos showed men smashing the glass on doors and windows of the consulate building with the wooden butt of the Khalistan flags they were earlier seen waving.

In another attack, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

Images of shattered windows and men climbing the India House building were circulating on social media and videos from the scene show an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window of the mission, while the protester is seen waving a Khalistan flag hanging off its ledge.