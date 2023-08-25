WATCH | PM Modi Greeted with Chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ as He Lands in Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first prime minister in 40 years to visit Greece when he landed in Athens on Monday. PM Modi said he is looking forward to holding productive talks with Greece’s top leadership and deepening the bilateral ties.

VIDEO | The Indian diaspora in Greece is excited as it awaits PM Modi's arrival in Athens, scheduled later today. The visit is at the invitation of Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Greece in 40 years. pic.twitter.com/vo7gH1trIi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2023

The Indian diaspora was waiting patiently for PM Modi to arrive outside the Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens. The Prime Minister received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora there, with the crowd chanting ‘Modi, Modi!’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai!’.

PM Modi will be in Greece for a day and is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “It was a great moment for us that PM Modi arrived in Athens. It gives us great pleasure. In the Greek community, Indians have a good name. We are feeling very good. People love him,” a Greece-based Indian businessman was quoted as saying by ANI.

PM Modi interacted with children as well. A girl offered PM Modi a Greek headdress and showed him a painting prepared for him. She later clicked a selfie with the Prime Minister as well.

Greek foreign minister George Gerapetritis received PM Modi at the airport.

“Landed in Athens. Looking forward to a productive Greece visit aimed at deepening India-Greece friendship. I will be holding talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and also interacting with the Indian community,” Modi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Amidst the historic landscapes of Greece, the warmth and hospitality of the Indian community shines brightly. A heartfelt thank you to them for the warm welcome,” PM Modi said, thanking the Indian diaspora for their warm hospitality.

PM Modi also expected to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“A packed day of engagements lie ahead in Athens. He will lay a wreath at the Tomb of an unknown soldier. He will thereafter meet the President of Greece and hold talks with the Prime Minister of Greece,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“He will also meet business leaders from both sides. Before departing he will interact with members of the community who are excited to see him after the success of the Chandrayaan mission. All in all a productive day ahead,” Bagchi further added.

Some members of the Indian community were captured dancing to the tunes of Bollywood numbers “Chak de’ and ‘Jai Ho’. “We expect that in the future Greece and India ties will be strong. So we are expecting this from the prime minister,” a person present in front of the hotel waiting for PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.