Indian Envoy Pays Courtesy Call to Newly Appointed Nepalese Foreign Minister Saud; Conveys Jaishankar’s Wishes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated his newly appointed Nepalese counterpart Narayan Prasad Saud, hours after he took charge of the post.

Saud, a leader of Nepali Congress, was sworn in as the foreign minister, weeks ahead of a planned visit to India by Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

“Congratulate H.E. N.P. Saud on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working together to strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Best wishes for success in your new role,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Congratulate H.E. N.P. Saud on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal.Look forward to working together to strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Best wishes for success in your new role.@MofaNepal — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 16, 2023

In Kathmandu, Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Saud and conveyed a message from Jaishankar.

“Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India paid a courtesy call on Hon Foreign Minister Mr N P Saud @NPSaudnc today. Amb Srivastava conveyed message of congratulations from MEA of India H. E. @DrSJaishankar to the FM on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal,” the Nepalese foreign ministry tweeted.

H.E. Mr. Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India paid a courtesy call on Hon Foreign Minister Mr N P Saud @NPSaudnc today. Amb Srivastava conveyed message of congratulations from MEA of India H. E. @DrSJaishankar to the FM on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal. pic.twitter.com/IeNcQnhgl8— MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) April 16, 2023

Prime Minister Prachanda was holding the charge of the foreign ministry as his coalition partner Nepali Congress delayed its nomination to the post.

Under the power sharing understanding, Nepali Congress was to recommend a leader for the foreign minister’s post.

The Nepalese prime minister is set to visit India in the next couple of weeks.

