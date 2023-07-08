Indian High Commission in London to Get Full Security, UK Govt Responsible for Protection: Sources | Exclusive

The British government is responsible for the safety and security of Indian diplomats and missions in the country, officials told CNN-News18 on Friday. The Indian high commission in the United Kingdom will get full security, they added. The issue of the safety of the Indian high commission and Indian diplomats in the United Kingdom was discussed with the British national security adviser (NSA) and other officials, sources said.

The British side assured adequate safety and security of the high commission and the Indian diplomats in the UK, they added.

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly on Thursday had said that any direct attacks on the Indian high commission in London were completely unacceptable.

The real test of the British assurances would be how the UK authorities will deal with the Khalistani protesters who have planned a demonstration before the Indian high commission in London on Saturday.

On March 19, pro-Khalistan supporters tried to vandalise the Indian high commission in London and pulled down the national flag while holding protests. The incident came a day after Punjab Police launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

India had summoned the British deputy high commissioner in New Delhi for an explanation over the complete “absence of security".

The ministry of external affairs had said that India finds “unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel.

Intelligence officials have told CNN-News18 that the Khalistan movement has been under pressure following the deaths of three top leaders.

While Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada last month, reports of the murder of 63-year-old Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar surfaced in May. In June, Avtar Singh Khanda, a pro-Khalistan leader who planned an attack on the Indian embassy, died in the UK.