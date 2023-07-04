Indian-origin Man in UK Stabbed to Death; Teenager Charged

An Indian-origin man was fatally stabbed in a park in an eastern England town last week and a 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder, the UK police said on Tuesday.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons as he is a minor, appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court after he was charged with the murder of Ashish Sachdev Nahar.

Bedfordshire Police officers on Thursday evening found 25-year-old Nahar with stab injuries at Jubilee Park in Bedford.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A post-mortem held on Monday found the cause of death to be a single stab wound to the heart.

The police have only said he has been charged with the murder. No further details are available yet.

"We are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may have heard some information over the weekend,” said Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who is leading the investigation.

"I would urge anyone who might be able to assist the investigation to come forward to help us bring those responsible to justice," he said.

Nahar’s mother, Anita Nahar, paid tribute to her son in a statement on behalf of the family.

"Sadly my eldest son was taken from his loving family and friends at the tender age of 25. Ashish was a cheerful, joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him. He always had a smile and never held a grudge. To those who met him he left a happy memory,” she said.

"Knife crime is sick and needs to stop. More action needs to be taken against those carrying weapons and more support for the victim's family. Ashish was deeply loved and will forever be missed terribly," she added.

A man in his 20s, who was arrested on Friday, was later released with no further action and a 46-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice is out on bail.