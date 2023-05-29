Indian-Origin Man on Canada's Most-Violent Gangsters' List Shot Dead Outside Wedding Venue in Vancouver

An Indian-origin man, who was on Canadian police’s most violent gangsters’ list, has been shot dead by unknown people at a wedding venue in Vancouver city of Canada.

The incident occurred after 28-year-old Amarpreet Samra and his elder brother Ravinder were invited at a wedding in Vancouver.

Samra, who hails from Punjab, was on the dance floor at Fraserview Banquet Hall with other wedding guests less than 30 minutes before he was shot on Fraser Street at around 1:30 am, Vancouver Sun reported.

The report said that after the gangster was shot, someone came back into the hall and yelled at the DJ to turn off the music.

The guests remaining inside and hid behind a partition at the back of the hall, not knowing if the shooter was nearby.

Another eyewitness said that it sounded as if the gangster was shot using “a machine-gun”.

The shooters are believed to be from the rival Brothers Keepers group. A burning vehicle allegedly linked to the suspect was later found near the Surrey/Delta border.

The two brothers are said to be aligned with the United Nations (UN) gang which originated in the Vancouver area of the British Columbia in Canada and involved in a decade-long conflict with rivals.

Vancouver Police said that they started receiving calls at 1:30 am on Sunday about the shooting.

“Patrol officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries. Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting related to the ongoing gang conflict,” the police said.

Amarpreet Samra has a long criminal history. He and his two associates were convicted of kidnapping and forcible confinement after they grabbed a man in October 2015 and extorted his family for money, the report said.

top videos

Samra has also been the subject of two civil forfeiture cases where the government ordered to seize his vehicle and tens of thousands in cash.

Amarpreet Samra was targeted in May 2021 during a shooting in North Delta that resulted in the death of an officer Bikramdeep Randhawa.