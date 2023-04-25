Indian-Origin Man in Sydney Found Guilty of Raping Five Korean Women

Balesh Dhankhar, an influential figure in Sydney’s Indian community, has been found guilty of raping and assaulting five women in Sydney, Australia.

Dhankhar was convicted after a District Court jury in Sydney watched traumatic recordings of his attacks, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

According to the Australian newspaper, Dhankhar was accused of manipulating his victims with lies and drugs and hoarding trophies of his callous assaults. The women were lured into a web of lies, paralysed with drugs, and hoarded trophies of his assaults.

In 2018, police raided his apartment and discovered dozens of videos of him having sex with women, some of whom were unconscious, and which were labelled with Korean women’s names.

Dhankhar was living out a disturbed fantasy and was even convicted of assaulting a sixth woman he met on a dating website.

According to the report, he was obsessed with Korean cinema, language, and women, developing a complex deception that began with a fake job ad for Korean translators posted in 2017.

He also recorded conversations with the women, who were alone, desperate for work and new in Sydney. Dhankhar interviewed each of the women at the Hilton hotel café before pressuring them into dinner, soju, and wine.

He then gave them wine or ice-cream laced with sedatives; traces were found in the blood and hair of two victims. Dhankhar had recorded his sexual assaults using a camera hidden in his bedside alarm clock and on his phone.

