Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam Wins Singapore Presidential Election | Details Here

An Indian-origin Singapore-born economist, Tharman Shanmugaratnam registered a sweeping victory in Singapore’s presidential election on Friday. Tharman received over 70% of the votes in the country’s first contested presidential polls since 2011.

Tharman, who served as Singapore’s Deputy prime minister from 2011 to 2019, became Singapore’s third Indian-origin president. Singapore has had two Indian-origin presidents in the past.

According to the Elections Department, the 66-year-old former senior minister bagged 70.4% (1,746,427 votes) of the 2.48 million votes cast, while his Chinese-origin rivals Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian received 15.72% and 13.88% respectively.

The result was announced by Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui at past midnight.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Tharman on winning the presidential election. Lee’s People’s Action Party (PAP) had backed Tharman in the election.

“Singaporeans have chosen Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be our next president by a decisive margin. As head of state, he will represent us at home and abroad, and exercise custodial powers, including over the reserves and key appointments," he said.

“I have every confidence that he will carry out his duties as president with distinction," he added.

Speaking at Taman Jurong Food Centre, Tharman said he is “truly humbled by the strong endorsement” Singaporeans have given him.

“I’m humbled by this vote - it is not just a vote for me, it is a vote for Singapore’s future, a future of optimism and solidarity. That’s what it really is. My campaign was one of optimism and solidarity, and I believe that’s what Singaporeans want," he said.

“I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans including those who did not vote for me," Tharman added.

Tharman had formally launched his presidential campaign in July with a pledge to evolve the country’s culture and keep it a “shining spot" in the world.

He joined politics in 2001 and served in the public sector and ministerial positions with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) for more than two decades.

Incumbent President Madam Halimah Yacob’s six-year term will end on September 13. She is the country’s eighth and first female president.

