Indian Shot Dead in Mexico City in Broad Daylight, Robbed of $10,000

Indian Shot Dead in Mexico: An Indian national living in Mexico was shot dead and another was injured after they were robbed by unknown assailants in Mexico City. The Indian authorities have demanded that those guilty of the crime be apprehended at the earliest.

The incident happened last week when four men aboard two motorcycles approached the man who was driving his car on the Miguel Alemán Viaduct in Mexico City, El País reported.

These two Indians, who were working in the information technology sector, were returning from an exchange house where both of them went to buy $10,000. The assailants followed both of them who were driving along the busy avenue in the Mexican capital inside a white Honda car and demanded that he stop the car.

When the person driving the car refused to comply, one of the assailants opened fire, killing him. The incident occurred in the western side of the city near the Algarín neighbourhood, between Calzada de Tlalpan and Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, El País said in its report.

“The co-pilot pointed out that they came from an exchange house at the airport and on their way to their destination they were intercepted at the scene by subjects aboard two motorcycles who carried out the detonations and stripped them of the money,” the Secretariat for Citizen Security was quoted as saying by El País.

The other person inside the car was treated by paramedics at the scene and did not sustain any injuries.

A security camera captured the moments in which two motorcycles approached the car and opened fire and took the money from the occupants. As the driver was shot he lost control of the car which zigzagged on the avenue while the other person tried to flee to avoid the assault.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico said it is working with authorities to apprehend the culprits.

“In an extremely regrettable & heart-wrenching incident, an Indian national living in Mexico has been tragically shot dead. Embassy and @IndianAssoMex are in touch with his family & extending all support. We’re demanding Mexican authorities to apprehend the culprits at the earliest,” the Indian Embassy in Mexico posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

“In the extremely regrettable and tragic death of an Indian national shot by unknown assailants in Mexico City, the Embassy is in constant touch with the law enforcement agencies to apprehend the culprits at the earliest and give justice to the family of the victim,” the embassy further added.

The Indian Embassy in Mexico also said that they are in touch with the family and are extending all support.

Indian ambassador to Mexico Pankaj Sharma condemned the murder and assured the Indian community in Mexico that the embassy and law enforcement agencies are working together to apprehend the criminals.

At least 8,000 Indian citizens live in Mexico and that a fifth of them are in Mexico City.

The Capital Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it is working hand in hand with the Indian embassy, to try to clarify the homicide of the Indian citizen who was murdered on Viaducto.