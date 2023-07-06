CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Indian Student Tied With Cables, Buried Alive by Ex-Boyfriend After Break Up in Australia
1-MIN READ

Indian Student Tied With Cables, Buried Alive by Ex-Boyfriend After Break Up in Australia

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 18:27 IST

New Delhi, India

According to evidence, she was buried alive by the accused. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

According to the South Australian supreme court, Singh had killed her because she rejected him and had pre-planned the killing before abducting her from her workplace in March 2021

An Indian-origin man in Australia, murdered his former girlfriend after she rejected him, by tying her with cable wires and burying her alive.

In an act of revenge, the 22-year-old Tarikjot Singh, pleaded guilty for killing the 21-year-old Jasmeen Kaur. Kaur was a nursing student.

According to the South Australian supreme court, Singh had killed her because she rejected him and had pre-planned the killing before abducting her from her workplace in March 2021, Guardian reported.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave at Moralana Creek, with her hands tied with cable and her feet taped.

According to evidence, she was buried alive by the accused.

Kaur’s mother Rashpul said Singh was obsessed with her daughter, and he did not budge after she refused him over a hundred times.

Singh now faces a mandatory life sentence, and the court will give him a non-parole period next month, Guardian said.

first published:July 06, 2023, 17:28 IST
last updated:July 06, 2023, 18:27 IST