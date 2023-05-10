Indian Team Participating in Bridge Tournament in Pakistan Told to Depart Immediately

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Wednesday told Indian nationals participating in the Asia and The Middle East Bridge Championship to leave Pakistan immediately, people familiar with the developments said.

The 30-member Indian team reached Lahore via the Wagah Border last week to take part in the competition. Other nations who are participating in the events are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan and Bangladesh as well as Palestine.

The directions were given to the Indian nationals following the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. The arrest has led to widespread chaos, violent protests against the government, shutdown of internet and broadband services and the security situation remains tense.

The United States, United Kingdom and Canada also issued travel advisories for their citizens due to political unrest in Pakistan after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The US Embassy has issued a travel alert stating that it is monitoring reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad.

“The US Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan,” the US Embassy said.

Due to “political traffic disruptions and restrictions," the US Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled all consular appointments for May 10, and US citizens have been advised to be extra cautious and avoid areas with large crowds.

According to the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British citizens are advised to avoid participating in any political demonstrations, public events, and places with large crowds, and should be prepared to change their plans as needed. The FCDO also advised its citizens to keep themselves updated with the latest local news.

In their statement, the UK FCDO also warned that protests in Pakistan are frequent and can occur suddenly without prior notice. They added that while most demonstrations remain peaceful, they can rapidly escalate into violent situations.

The Canadian government has issued a warning to its citizens and diplomatic staff to be vigilant in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation. The advisory also highlights the presence of various security threats such as terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

