India's Achievements and Global Standing Built on Zeal of Youth, Says Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu

India is now well placed to face and address emerging challenges and complexities, both locally and internationally, the country’s top diplomat here said on Tuesday. India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu made the remarks after unfurling the national flag at India House at a ceremony attended by a large number of Indian-Americans.

“Since the time of independence, we have overcome great odds, and today, India stands tall as a shining example of democracy, and pluralism, and as a bright spot in the global economic landscape,” Sandhu said during an event celebrating India’s Independence Day.

“Our achievements and our global standing are built on the relentless efforts of all our citizens, on the zeal of India’s youth, and on determined political leadership. It comes as no surprise that India is now, the world’s 5th largest economy, 3rd largest tech startup base, that over 80% Indians have bank accounts, and over 99% have a unique digital identity,” he said.

“We’re creating a new university every week, and 2 new colleges every day. Be it agriculture, space, healthcare, or defence, India is well placed to face, and address emerging challenges, and complexities, both locally and internationally,” Sandhu said.

India, he said, has made huge positive strides, on many fronts. To fulfil the aspirations of the youth, it must continue to work towards next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting-edge innovation, and new-age technology.

“In this journey, as we scale new heights of prosperity, the United States will be a key partner. Under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra)) Modi and President (Joe) Biden, the India–US partnership today is ‘one of the most consequential relationships’ in the world,” he said.

“The Prime Minister’s recent State Visit to the US reaffirmed our deep bonds of friendship and provided a new impetus to our cooperation. The range of initiatives, announced during the visit, span all areas of human endeavour, and are a testament, to the mutual trust, between our two countries,” Sandhu said.

A key pillar of the India-US relationship is the 4.4 million strong Indian community, including 2,00,000 students, in the US, Sandhu said. “Your talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovation contribute to the prosperity of, both India and the United States, and serve to strengthen the relations between our two countries,” he said. His speech was followed by a screening of the speech of India’s President.