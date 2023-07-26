After India's Anju Marries Pak Facebook Friend Nasrullah, Couple's Mountaintop Video Goes Viral

A day after India’s Anju tied the knot with her Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah, a video of the newlywed couple’s celebratory moments at a mountaintop went viral on social media.

The 34-year-old mother of two from Rajasthan arrived in the neighbouring country using a valid visa to meet Nasrullah, who is a resident of the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

“The moment she left India, we cut off all ties with her,” said Gaya Prasad, who is the father of Anju. Prasad’s reaction came after his daughter married her friend and converted to Islam.

Upon her arrival in Pakistan, she converted to Islam, assuming the name Fatima, and the couple proceeded to solemnise their court marriage at the district courts, as confirmed by official sources reported by Dawn newspaper.

During the proceedings, Anju expressed her “free will" in visiting 29-year-old Nasrullah and marrying him, the report added. However, the event took place under tight security measures, and the newlywed couple quickly left the court premises after the nikah ceremony, avoiding media interaction.

A video capturing the couple at the mountaintop circulated widely on social media, catching the public’s attention. As the spotlight fell on their union, local officials assured the public that India’s Anju possessed all the necessary travel documents.

WATCH | ‘Pre-wedding’ Video of Anju, Now ‘Fatima’, in Picturesque Pakistan Garden; Her Father Reacts

Earlier, Anju herself appealed to the media to refrain from bothering her family and children back in India, as her return process was underway, and she planned to go back in the next few days. In a 40-second video message, she conveyed that her travel to Pakistan was a well-thought-out decision and not an impulsive act.

She assured those who wished to connect with her that they could reach out online. As per reports, Anju has a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son from her previous marriage to Arvind Kumar in 2007.

While Anju’s story unfolded, it brought to mind the recent case of Seema Ghulam Haider, a woman from Pakistan who had illegally entered India with her four children after falling in love with a man in Greater Noida.