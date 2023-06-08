In Viral Clip, Indira Gandhi's Killing Shown in Parade by Khalistan Supporters; Canadian Envoy 'Appalled'

Appalled by an event that “celebrated" assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Canadian high commissioner Cameron MacKay on Thursday said that there is no place in his country for hate or for the glorification of violence. He added that he “categorically condemns" these activities.

The Canadian high commissioner’s remarks came after a video emerged on social media showing a float depicting the assassination of late PM Indira Gandhi. The float was reportedly part of a 5-km long parade taken out by supporters of Khalistan in Canada’s Brampton.

I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities.— Cameron MacKay (@HCCanInd) June 7, 2023

Reports stated that parade was held on June 4, two days before the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. While News18 cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the clip drew reaction from people on social media as they condemned the march.

Does it help Canada's 'Indo-Pacific strategy'? A float depicting murder of late Indian PM by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 KM long parade in city of Brampton on June 4th. Jody Thomas may reflect on it! pic.twitter.com/rBFn7vMKyz— Balraj Deol (@BalrajDeol4) June 6, 2023

While a Twitter user commented that the parade is “more of reflection of Pakistani Sikh agenda as they are deprived of lot of benefits", others called it “shocking at many levels". Another user said, “Disgusting. Canada as well the Indians there should know this is completely unacceptable & won’t do them any good in any way."

The Operation Bluestar was a military operation carried out in 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple. Indira Gandhi’s grandson, Rahul Gandhi, was recently heckled by a group of Khalistani supporters during his visit to the United States.

Gandhi was speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara when some people from the audience started raising slogans against him and the Gandhi family in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

An unperturbed Gandhi smiled in response to sloganeering and said: “Welcome, welcome … nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan". The 52-year-old former Congress president then joined his supporters in the audience and responded with ‘Bharat Jodo’ slogans.

On the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, pro-Khalistan slogans were also raised on the Golden Temple premises by supporters and activists of radical Sikh outfits.

The slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ were raised by activists of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by MP Simranjit Singh Mann and his associate former MP Dhian Singh Mand at the Akal Takht. Mann was also present on the spot.

Radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa’s activists were seen holding placards bearing portraits of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhidnrawale and raising pro-Khalistan slogans. Hundreds of Sikh youths, led by the Dal Khalsa, were carrying Khalistani flags and photographs of damaged Akal Takht.