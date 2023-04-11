Indo-Canadian Cop Dies in Traffic Accident in Canada's Alberta: Report

A traffic mishap led to the death of an Indo-Canadian police officer in Canada’s Alberta province on Monday, the Hindustan Times said in a report.

Constable Harvinder Singh Dhami, better known as Harvey, a police official working with the Strathcona county detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) was involved in the traffic mishap. Dhami was responding to a complaint at around 2am (local time).

My heart breaks for the family, friends, and colleagues of @RCMPAlberta Constable Harvinder Singh Dhami, who lost his life in the line of duty early today. I'm keeping all of you, and the entire Strathcona community, in my thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 10, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also mourned his death and in a tweet extended condolence to Dhami’s friends, family and colleagues.

Strathcona falls under the Edmonton Metropolitan Region of Alberta province and is a township.

“While en route to the call, his vehicle struck a large concrete barrier or abutment. Despite efforts of the emergency personnel and civilians, Harvey succumbed to his injuries,” the statement from the RCMP accessed by Hindustan Times said.

The Strathcona branch of the RCMP said that it is investigating the tragic accident.

Early this morning, RCMP Constable Harvinder Singh Dhami lost his life in the line of duty, following a collision.This is incredibly heartbreaking. I want to extend Alberta's deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Cst. Dhami. I have ordered flags at… — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) April 10, 2023

The 32-year-old joined the police service in 2019 and is survived by his Ravinder and her family. The report from the Hindustan Times also mentions that he is survived by his mother, sister and brother.

“Losing a member of our police service and a member of the community is incredibly difficult,” Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. Zablocki comments came after the department received the news of Dhami dying in the line of duty.

On behalf of all members of @WRPSToday, we extend sincere condolences to @RCMPAlberta and @rcmpgrcpolice regarding the on-duty death of Constable Harvinder Singh Dhami.Our hearts are with his family and friends as they face this tragic loss. #HeroesInLife https://t.co/8yEHnBlIhM — Mark Crowell (@Chief_MCrowell) April 10, 2023

Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith in a tweet said Dhami’s death is “incredibly heartbreaking” and extended deepest sympathies on behalf of the province to Dhami’s family, friends and colleagues.

Following Dhami’s death, Smith also ordered that flags at Alberta’s Legislature and the McDougall Centre to be lowered to half-mast. The McDougall Centre is a landmark building in the Canadian city of Calgary.

Zablocki applauded Dhami and said he was a “mature” person with a “strong sense of responsibility”. The commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP also said that Dhami was a hardworking, dependable person and was liked by everyone around him.

Calgary Police mourned the tragedy that befell Dhami and said he made the “ultimate sacrifice” and that “his service will not be forgotten”.

