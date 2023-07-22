Indonesian Fitness Influencer Dies in Freak Gym Accident After 210-Kg Barbell Falls on His Neck

Indonesian fitness influencer and bodybuilder Justyn Vicky died while strength training in a freak gym accident. The incident took place on July 15, when the 33-year-old bodybuilder broke his neck while trying to squat-press 210-kilogram weight with a single spotter behind him at a gym in Bali.

A spotter provides support during weight lifting.

Vicky was exercising at the Paradise Gym in Bali’s Sanur when the incident occurred. In a video that surfaced on social media, Vicky was seen trying a squat press with the 210 kg barbell on his shoulders. After squatting down, he seemed unable to stand.

While trying to hold the weight, he fell back into a sitting position and the barbell dropped on the back of his neck.

According to a Bali Discovery report, the fitness influencer failed to complete the lift and “fell forward, cascading the weight bar off his shoulders and snapping his neck and head forward".

The behind him stood helpless as Vicky fell to the floor and the weights crashed down on his neck. The bodybuilder was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the accident, Vicky was left with “a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs," Channel News Asia reported citing Daily Mail.

The Paradise Bali, the gym where Vicky worked, called him a “beacon of inspiration, motivation and unwavering support" in an Instagram post.

