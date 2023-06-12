Instagram Influencers Caught with Cocaine Worth $3Mn Packed into 84 Bundles, Hidden Beneath Car Floor

Two Instagram influencers were caught with cocaine worth $3 million packed into secret compartments of their SUV as they drove through Alabama earlier this month, the New York Post said in a report citing authorities.

Racquelle Marie Dolores Anteola, a singer and rapper who goes by her stage name Rahky on Instagram and entrepreneur Melissa Dufour, who has her own clothing line called Sexy Sweats could be sent to prison for at least a decade on federal drug trafficking charges. The duo were arrested on June 1.

Racquelle Marie Dolores Anteola, who has 118,000 followers on Instagram and Melissa Dufour who has over 11,000 followers on the social media site, claimed that they met each other in Miami and then drove to Houston, Texas for a house party where they said they got very drunk. In their court papers they said that they headed towards Atlanta while being in an inebriated state.

Authorities pulled them over on Interstate 110 near the city of Mobile, Alabama, for a traffic violation. At that time a K-9 indicated that the duo’s car may have drugs inside it, the New York Post said citing court papers.

The duo were driving a Black Ford Expedition. Authorities allegedly found several hidden compartments concealing 216 pounds of cocaine packed in 84 bundles, the news agency said citing authorities.

The authorities told the Alabama Federal court in their filings that the SUV was modified to hide the drugs. They alleged that the floor of the car was lowered and welded back together to make space for the drugs.