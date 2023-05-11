'Internal Matter, Can't Choose Sides': US and UK React to Imran Khan's Arrest, Violence in Pakistan

The UK has reacted to the clashes in Pakistan following former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest and said it is an internal matter of Islamabad. The US also said that it is aware of the ongoing crisis in the country, but refused to take any sides in the matter.

UK PM Rishi Sunak said that the arrest of former PM Imran Khan is an internal matter of Pakistan. He further said the UK is monitoring the situation in Pakistan carefully after the former prime minister was arrested in Islamabad.

“The UK has long-standing and closed relationship with Pakistan and especially as Commonwealth partners. The arrest of the former Prime Minister is an internal matter of Pakistan. We support peaceful and democratic process and adherence to the rule of law,” Rishi Sunak said in the parliament.

The US Department meanwhile said that that the US is aware of Imran Khan’s arrest and added that the country is not in a position to choose sides in the political matter.

“We are aware of the arrest of the former Pakistani prime minister and as we have said before, the United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another,” the US State Department statement said, according to Dawn.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also took “note” of the ongoing protests and urged authorities to respect due process and calling for all parties to refrain from violence.

Guterres urged authorities in Pakistan to respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against the country’s former prime minister, a statement issued by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said on Wednesday.

The violent protests entered its third day on Thursday as at least eight people have been killed and 290 injured so far across the country.

Moreover, at least 1,900 enraged protesters have been rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country.

The ruling Shehbaz Sharif government said that the rioters will be dealt with an ‘iron fist’ and the government called the army in major cities to avoid further violence.

Meanwhile, the government has stated a crackdown on Imran Khan’s PTI and arrested several leaders including former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Musarat Cheema and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

The political turmoil in Pakistan reached new heights on Wednesday as violent protests spread across the country, prompting the government to call in the military for assistance.