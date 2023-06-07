Iran has claimed that it has developed a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound, adding the new weapon to its arsenal as tensions remain high with the US over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km, to be able to travel at up to 15 times the speed of sound and to bypass air defence systems.

Here is all you need to know about the hypersonic missile:

top videos