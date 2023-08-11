Iran-US Prisoner Swaps: List of Captive Exchanges Between Foes

Despite having no formal diplomatic relations for decades, Iran and the United States occasionally agree to exchange prisoners, who have often languished for years behind bars.

The latest swap was announced in both countries on Thursday and will result in the eventual release by each side of five prisoners.

Previous prisoner exchanges

In June 2020, Iranian scientist Cyrus Asgari returned to Tehran after nearly three years in US detention charged with stealing trade secrets.

A few days later another Iranian scientist, Majid Taheri, was freed in exchange for Iran’s release of US Navy veteran Michael White, who had been detained in the country since July 2018 on charges of insulting Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Taheri — an Iranian-American who had been working at a clinic in Tampa, Florida — was held in the US for 16 months accused of violating US sanctions.

The prisoner swaps took place despite heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran after then-president Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew the US from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In December 2019, Tehran released US academic Xiyue Wang who was jailed in 2016 for espionage, in exchange for Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.

Perhaps the most prominent prisoner swap took place in January 2016 when Tehran freed four US citizens for seven Iranians held in the US. The Americans included Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian and US Marine veteran Amir Hekmati, both accused of espionage, as well as Christian pastor Saeed Abedini.

The two countries severed diplomatic ties in 1980 but the talks on prisoner exchanges have involved mediation by Oman and Switzerland, which represents US interests in Tehran.

Since May, Oman-mediated negotiations have facilitated the release of six European detainees from Iran, including Olivier Vandecasteele. The Belgian aid worker, convicted of espionage, had spent almost 15 months in custody.

In exchange, Tehran got back its diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted in a bomb plot and imprisoned in Belgium.

Americans held in Iran

As of August 10, Iran held in custody at least four Iranian-born US citizens.

Tehran does not recognise dual nationality and considers the detainees as only Iranian.

Among them is businessman Siamak Namazi who was arrested in 2015 and later sentenced to 10 years for espionage.

The other three are venture capitalist Emad Sharqi, sentenced to 10 years on spying charges, Morad Tahbaz who also holds British nationality and who was jailed for 10 years for “conspiring with America", and another who preferred to remain anonymous.

A fifth American whose case was also reported to be part of the exchange discussions had already been moved in recent weeks to house arrest.

Iranians held in the US

In August 2022, Iran’s judiciary reported that “dozens" of Iranian nationals had been detained in the United States, including Reza Sarhangpour and Kambiz Attar Kashani who are accused of having violated US sanctions against Tehran.

Other Iranians detained in the US include Reza Olangian, a dual national, who was sentenced to 25 years in March 2018 after being charged with attempting to send surface-to-air missiles and military aircraft parts to Iran.

In 2013 Manssor Arbabsiar, also a citizen of both countries, was sentenced to 25 years for involvement in a plot to murder the Saudi ambassador to the US.