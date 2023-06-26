CHANGE LANGUAGE
Iranian President Gives 'Full Support' to Putin in Call
Iranian President Gives 'Full Support' to Putin in Call

June 26, 2023

Moscow, Russia

Putin also received in the morning support from the emir of Qatar, according to another press release from the Russian presidency.(Photo: AFP File)

After a phone call between Putin and Raisi, the Iranian president's political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi, quoted the Iranian president in a tweet, saying "the Islamic Republic of Iran supports Russian sovereignty"

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gave “his full support" to Vladimir Putin during a telephone call, the Kremlin announced in a statement on Monday, two days after an aborted mutiny in Russia.

“The Iranian president has expressed his full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events," the Kremlin said in an announcement.

After a phone call between Putin and Raisi, the Iranian president’s political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi, quoted the Iranian president in a tweet, saying “the Islamic Republic of Iran supports Russian sovereignty."

According to the Iranian official, “President Putin explained the events related to the failed mutiny and insisted that such incidents cannot affect Russian sovereignty."

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, reiterated on Monday that Iran “does not support any side in the war in Ukraine", while the United States accuses Tehran of supplying drones to Moscow and of helping to build a factory to manufacture them, which Tehran denies.

Putin also received in the morning “support" from the emir of Qatar, according to another press release from the Russian presidency.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
