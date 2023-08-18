CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Is Profiling China’s New Game Plan in Afghanistan? Huawei to Install CCTVs in All Provinces | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 11:16 IST

Kabul, Afghanistan

According to sources, the cameras are going to be installed ostensibly to fight the ISIS. (Representative image/Reuters)

Security experts say having Chinese-installed CCTVs in Afghanistan will help Beijing profile the Afghan people as well as protect its own nationals working in the war-torn country on projects

Reports that Chinese telecom giant Huawei has got sanctions from the top levels of the Haqqani Network in Afghanistan to install CCTV cameras across provinces has led to concerns that Beijing is advancing towards profiling Afghans to increase its influence in the country.

According to sources, China managed the deal with the top leadership of the Haqqani Network, a faction of the ruling Taliban. The cameras are going to be installed ostensibly to fight the ISIS, sources added.

News18 had previously reported on China’s growing interest in Afghanistan, including its demand that Taliban crack down on the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a separatist militant outfit in Xinjiang which allegedly has links with radical outfits like Al Qaeda and Islamic State. Kabul has, however, so far rebuffed the demand, saying the activists have been “our guests for a very long period of time”.

Security experts say having Chinese-installed CCTVs in Afghanistan will help Beijing profile the Afghan people as well as protect its own nationals working in the war-torn country on projects.

China has made halting efforts to extend its Belt and Road Initiative to Afghanistan that could see construction of railways and bridges, but is chiefly concerned with Afghanistan harboring separatists opposed to Chinese control in its northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Recently, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to forge closer economic ties by extending the Beijing-backed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

The $60 billion CPEC aims to connect Pakistan’s Gwadar port in Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province. India has objected to the CPEC as it traverses through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The CPEC is officially regarded as the flagship project of China’s multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – the pet project of President Xi Jinping.

first published:August 18, 2023, 11:16 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 11:16 IST