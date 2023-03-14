Islamabad Police to Raid Imran Khan’s Lahore Residence at Any Point of Time, Arrest Likely

The next 24-72 hours could be critical for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan as Islamabad police have reached Lahore to arrest him after a court in the capital city issued non-bailable warrants against him for threatening a female judge.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief earlier on Monday evening addressed his supporters from his car in Lahore as a chopper carrying policemen from Islamabad landed in the city to arrest Khan.

People from Pakistan’s interior ministry familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that Islamabad police will visit Zaman Park in the next 24 hours to arrest the former prime minister.

The people mentioned above said that several decisions were taken during a meeting between Islamabad and Lahore’s police officials. This is the second time cops have come to arrest Imran Khan.

The people mentioned above said that during the meeting it was decided that Islamabad police will receive all the support it needs and it will be ensured that police reach Khan’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park with no hindrances.

They also said that during the meeting it was decided that the Punjab Rangers are on standby and are ready to provide backup to Lahore and Islamabad police to avoid any trouble.

Two courts have issued non-bailable arrest warrants in separate cases against former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. He was not present in the court for the hearings in any of those cases.

Islamabad High Court on Monday directed the police to present Imran Khan before the court and said it is the police’s job to ensure his presence.

Meanwhile, Khan held a rally in Lahore and said he will hold another rally on March 19 at Minar-i-Pakistan. It should be noted that under directions issued by a district and sessions court in Islamabad, police are instructed to arrest and present Imran Khan before the court on March 18 - a day before the rally in Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore.

On Monday evening, the former prime minister decided to address his supporters from his car and did not use a podium or an open-air stage. The rally in Lahore was previously barred by the city’s administration but following a meeting between PTI officials and the city administration permission was granted with certain conditions.

