Islamic State Responsible for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Suicide Bomb Attack, Says Pak Police

Pakistan police after conducting an initial probe on Monday suggested that the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, is behind the suicide bomb blast on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur.

At least 43 people have been killed and over 130 have been injured when a suicide bomber set off explosive during Sunday’s rally. Bajaur is a tribal area bordering Afghanistan and comes under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has seen continuous bloodshed as Pakistan tackles a fresh wave of terror led by the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and the Islamic State.

Military helicopters airlifted the critically injured from Bajaur to hospitals in Peshawar. Emergency has been declared in all of the hospitals in Bajaur. “We are still investigating and gathering information on the Bajaur blast. The Initial probe shows that banned outfit Daesh was involved,” security officials were quoted as saying by Pakistan-based media outlet GeoTV.

Officials are collecting evidence from the site and the police are gathering details about the suicide bomber. Three people have been taken into custody.

The end of the ceasefire between the Pakistan Army and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2022 threw Pakistan in the grips of a new wave of terror. The wave of terror continues to prey on the lives of civilians and security officials. A mosque bombing in Peshawar killed over 100 people earlier in 2023.

Pakistan’s worries have compounded following the publishing of a UN Security Council report (UNSC) which says that the TTP might be seeking a merger with Al Qaeda to form an umbrella group of all terror groups operating in South Asia.

The report outlined certain provinces in Afghanistan where as many as 20 terrorist groups are conducting training sessions.

Pakistan has blamed Afghanistan for not living up to the commitment it made on not letting its soil to be used for terrorism but Afghanistan has not only dismissed these claims, they have also snubbed Pakistan when officials have raised their concerns with their Afghan counterparts.

The JUI-F is a major outfit which is an ally of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and is also one of the main members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The JUI-F emir demanded that PM Sharif investigate the incident. The Pakistan Army claims that TTP has been given freedom to do as they wish by the Taliban despite requests made to the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan to restrain the group. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) says terrorist activities in Pakistan soared by 79% during the first half of 2023.