CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Paris AirportSadiq vs SunakAlgabaKerch BridgeNiger
Home » World » Islamic State Says It Bombed Shiite Shrine in Syria which Killed 6, Injured 20
1-MIN READ

Islamic State Says It Bombed Shiite Shrine in Syria which Killed 6, Injured 20

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 06:53 IST

Beirut, Lebanon

People and internal security members inspect the site of a bomb blast, outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city, south of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. (Image: Reuters)

People and internal security members inspect the site of a bomb blast, outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city, south of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. (Image: Reuters)

The explosion was reported near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum in Damascus which is one of the most visited Shiite pilgrimage sites in the country.

The Islamic State group (IS) said Friday it was behind a bombing south of the Syrian capital Damascus the day before that killed at least six people and wounded 20.

Thursday’s explosion was near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum in Damascus, Syria’s most visited Shiite pilgrimage site, and came on the eve of the annual Shiite Ashura commemoration.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, the jihadist group said some of its fighters breached tight security imposed by the Syrian regime and militias guarding the mausoleum area.

It said “they were able to park and detonate a motorcycle bomb … during a gathering of Shia pilgrims".

The authorities had tightened security measures around the mausoleum for the 10-day Ashura commemoration, among the most important in Shiite Islam.

In the same message on Friday, IS claimed “another bomb attack" it said had targeted “a bus transporting Shiite pilgrims in the same area, wounding at least two and destroying the vehicle".

On Tuesday, an explosion in a car in the same area of the Syrian capital had wounded two civilians, official media cited a security official as saying.

Shiite shrines are a frequent target of attacks by Sunni Muslim extremists of the IS group, not only in Syria but also in neighbouring Iraq.

About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
first published:July 29, 2023, 06:53 IST
last updated:July 29, 2023, 06:53 IST