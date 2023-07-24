Islamist Preacher Anjem Choudary Charged with Terror Offences

British Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terrorism offences, London’s Metropolitan police said on Monday.

Choudary, 56, faces charges of belonging to a proscribed organisation, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and directing a terrorist organisation, the force said.

A 28-year-old Canadian, Khaled Hussein, was also charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

Counter-terror officers “investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organisation" arrested both men last Monday, the Met added.

Officers detained the high-profile Choudary in east London and held Hussein at Heathrow Airport after he arrived on a flight.

They are both set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London later on Monday.