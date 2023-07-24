CHANGE LANGUAGE
Islamist Preacher Anjem Choudary Charged with Terror Offences
Islamist Preacher Anjem Choudary Charged with Terror Offences

July 24, 2023

London, United Kingdom

Anjem Choudary poses as he leaves London Central Mosque after speaking at a rally calling for British Muslims not to vote as part of the Stay Muslim Don't Vote campaign in London. (Image: Reuters File)

Choudary allegedly belong a terror outfit and addressed meetings to gather support for a terror outfit and also directed a terror outfit.

British Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terrorism offences, London’s Metropolitan police said on Monday.

Choudary, 56, faces charges of belonging to a proscribed organisation, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and directing a terrorist organisation, the force said.

A 28-year-old Canadian, Khaled Hussein, was also charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

Counter-terror officers “investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organisation" arrested both men last Monday, the Met added.

Officers detained the high-profile Choudary in east London and held Hussein at Heathrow Airport after he arrived on a flight.

They are both set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London later on Monday.

