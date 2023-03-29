CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » 'Israel Does Not Make Decisions...': Netanyahu Responds to Biden's Judicial Reforms Comment
1-MIN READ

'Israel Does Not Make Decisions...': Netanyahu Responds to Biden's Judicial Reforms Comment

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 07:48 IST

Jerusalem, Unidentified

Netanyahu delayed the overhaul proposal after large numbers of people spilled into the streets. (File Photo Credit: Reuters)

Biden earlier said he hoped Netanyahu would abandon judicial changes that had sparked protests in Israel and a political crisis for its government

Israel is a sovereign country that does not make decisions based on pressures from abroad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in response to comments by U.S. President Joe Biden.

”Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

Netanyahu said his administration was striving to make reforms “via broad consensus."

“I have known President Biden for over 40 years, and I appreciate his longstanding commitment to Israel," Netanyahu said.

He said the Israel-U.S. alliance is unbreakable “and always overcomes the occasional disagreements between us.

“My administration is committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus," Netanyahu said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
