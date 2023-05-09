Israel Eliminates Three Palestine Islamic Jihad Members. Everything We Know So Far

The Gaza Strip witnessed explosions early Tuesday morning as the Israeli Air Force killed three senior members of the Palestine-based Islamic Jihad terror group. The attack comes after there was flare-up of violence in the restive region.

The Israeli air force killed terrorists Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini, and Tariq Izz al-Deen and 10 others, including women and children. The women and children are possibly related to these three terrorists.

Following the airstrikes, the Israeli residents were directed to enter or stay near bomb shelters as the Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups in Gaza vowed reprisals and the Israeli air force carried out sorties in the adjoining areas.

It is unclear if the attacks were in retaliation to the 104 rockets the Islamic Jihad fired toward Israel in response to the death of an alleged senior member of the group who had been on hunger strike in Israeli prison.

On May 2 several rockets struck the Israeli city of Sderot and three workers were injured and homes and cars were damaged.

The air strikes on Tuesday morning struck residential apartments in Gaza but those killed were family members of the three terrorists.

Later, the Palestine-based Islamist group announced that three of its leaders were killed in the air attacks and vowed to “avenge” the deaths. A report by Al-Jazeera also confirmed that their wives and several children were killed but there is no statement on the age of the civilians who died.

A separate report by Reuters said that an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah.

Israel said that the attacks carried out under “Operation Shield and Arrow” targeted the Islamic Jihad members who claimed the responsibility for the attacks on Sderot.

The Hamas terrorist group, which controls and runs the Gaza Strip, said assassinating the leadership of the terrorist group “will not bring security to the occupier, but instead greater resistance”.

Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesperson said that Israel “bears responsibility for the repercussions of this escalation”.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that 145 injuries were treated by its medics in Nablus after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town. According to the organisation, a dozen individuals were hit by live bullets and several others suffered from inhaling tear gas.

(with inputs from Times of Israel)

