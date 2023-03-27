'Israel in Great Danger': Thousands Take to the Streets After Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister | Watch

Thousands of protestors swarmed cities throughout Israel Sunday night following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to fire Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, a move that drew criticism from different political quarters and triggered late night emergency demonstration.

Galant was fired on Sunday a day after he broke ranks, citing security concerns in calling for a pause to the government’s controversial judicial reforms.

His call for a halt to the reforms came before lawmakers are due to vote this coming week on a central part of the proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed.

“The security of the State of Israel has always been and will always remain the mission of my life," a defiant Gallant shortly after getting sacked.

The Times of Israel reported that protesters are still blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, more than three hours since Netanyahu fired Gallant.

The protesters have lit bonfires on the highway and are planning to stay there overnight, the report added. Scores of protestors also blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv with reported plans to stay there overnight.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also responded to Galant’s dismissal by saying the prime minister can fire Galant, “but he cannot fire reality and cannot fire the people of Israel who are standing up to the insanity of the coalition".

“The Prime Minister of Israel is a danger to the security of the State of Israel," Lapid added.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned, “Israel is in greater danger than at any time since the Yom Kippur war."

“I call from here to prime minister Netanyahu… to withdraw the dismissal of Gallant, to completely suspend the overhaul until after Independence Day [in a month] and enter a period of discussion; I know for certain that the opposition is ready,” he told a local TV channel.

“It doesn’t matter who is right… The reform is simply not relevant. What is relevant is preserving our country as a unified, functional country,” he added.

The Israeli newspaper said Netanyahu is reported to be at the Prime Minister’s Office, conducting hours of “security and legal discussions.”

It cited a report saying that Netanyahu is considering announcing tomorrow that he will pause the judicial overhaul as members of the coalition favour halting the legislation, in light of the nationwide protests.

