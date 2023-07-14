Israel Physicians Perform Shocking Surgery, Reattach Boy's ‘Decapitated’ Head

Doctors in Israel performed a complicated surgery where they reattached a 12-year-boy’s head to his neck after it was ‘internally decapitated’ when he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle, according to a report by the Times of Israel.

The boy named Suleiman Hassan suffered an internal decapitation, as described by his physicians, where his skull detached from the top vertebrae of his spine after he was hit by the car. In medicalese it is known as bilateral atlanto occipital joint dislocation.

“Last month, Suleiman, a 12 year old Palestinian boy was in a horrific car accident while riding his bike. He sustained life threatening injuries when his head was severed from his neck,” Israel, the State of Israel’s official Twitter account run by its foreign ministry said in a tweet.

“The child was airlifted to the Hadassah Medical Center and underwent an emergency procedure. This week, Suleiman was released from the hospital. His father thanked the medical staff and said (he) will be grateful for the rest of my life for saving my only precious son,” the State of Israel’s official Twitter account said.

The surgery was performed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ohad Einav. He said his team fought for the boy’s life but said his recovery was a miracle as there was only a 50% chance of survival.

“Our ability to save the child was thanks to our knowledge and the most innovative technology in the operating room,” Einav was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

The surgery was performed in June and doctors waited until July to make the results public. “The fact that such a child has no neurological deficits or sensory or motor dysfunction and that he is functioning normally and walking without an aid after such a long process is no small thing,” Einav further added.