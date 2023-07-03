CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :France BurningMDMATikTokKylian MbappeISI Plot
Home » World » Israeli Army Kills One Palestinian in West Bank in 'Extensive Counterterrorism Effort'
1-MIN READ

Israeli Army Kills One Palestinian in West Bank in 'Extensive Counterterrorism Effort'

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 05:26 IST

Palestine

Israeli government on June 26 approved plans to build thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank — a move that threatened to worsen increasingly strained relations with the US. (AP File Photo)

Israeli government on June 26 approved plans to build thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank — a move that threatened to worsen increasingly strained relations with the US. (AP File Photo)

The Israeli army said its forces had struck a "joint operations center", which it claimed served as a command centre for the "Jenin Brigade"

The Israeli army said Monday it was striking targets in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in an “extensive counterterrorism effort" that the Palestinian health ministry said had killed one resident and injured another.

“One citizen was killed and another seriously injured in the occupation (Israeli) bombing of Jenin," the health ministry said.

The Israeli army said its forces had struck a “joint operations center", which it claimed served as a command centre for the “Jenin Brigade", a local militant group.

The northern West Bank city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp are a regular site of confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

The Israeli army regularly conducts raids into the area, which is nominally under the control of president Mahmud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. israel
  2. palestine
  3. conflict
first published:July 03, 2023, 05:26 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 05:26 IST